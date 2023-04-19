Equities Analysts Set Expectations for McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $291.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

