Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.61 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $118.61 million and $454,289.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,966.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00313447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00533432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00434510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,351,736 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.