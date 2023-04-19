ESL Trust Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,179. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.