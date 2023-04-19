Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.