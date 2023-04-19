Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.96. 137,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

