Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 13.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. 197,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

