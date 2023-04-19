Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.88 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.52 or 0.00070353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $207.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,164.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00319534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00531868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00432800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,568,511 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

