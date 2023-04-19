Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.49 ($20.10) and last traded at €18.61 ($20.22). Approximately 291,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($20.71).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.70.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

