F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Down 4.1%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $136.52 and last traded at $137.05. 184,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 519,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.45.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

