Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in March

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

FICO stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $695.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,051. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.41 and a 200 day moving average of $603.66.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

