Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.