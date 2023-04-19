Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS USHY opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.