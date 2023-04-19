Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.