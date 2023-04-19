Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $293.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

