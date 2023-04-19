Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

