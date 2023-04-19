Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $37,889,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 67,148 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

