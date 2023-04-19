FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FBK stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

