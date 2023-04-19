FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

FDX stock opened at $229.21 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

