Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 36.5% in March

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

