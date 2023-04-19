Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $33,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

FITB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 1,253,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.