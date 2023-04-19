Financial Contrast: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) vs. Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -59.70% -26.84% -4.99% Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Generation Income Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Generation Income Properties currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 2.11 -$3.24 million ($1.39) -3.17 Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Generation Income Properties beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

