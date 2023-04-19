Financial Contrast: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) vs. Its Competitors

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.63% -4.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 899 1776 31 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.72 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $226.84 million 4.21

Global Business Travel Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s peers have a beta of 2.06, meaning that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group peers beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

