FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Up 1.2%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.01 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

