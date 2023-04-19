First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $36.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.58. 245,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,694. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

