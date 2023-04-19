First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.62. 2,268,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,962. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

