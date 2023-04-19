First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,465,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $137,329,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 570,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.61.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

