First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.96.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 1,133,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,774. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

