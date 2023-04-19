First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.94. 147,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.