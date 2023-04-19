First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FR traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. 646,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

