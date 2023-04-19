First National Trust Co Acquires 225 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

