First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,117,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRID traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $716.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

