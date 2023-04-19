First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Trimmed by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 69,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,125. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

