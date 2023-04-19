Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in March

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Five Below Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. 292,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.84. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

