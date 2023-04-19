Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $486.85 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $486.85 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,394,866 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,469,394,866.632753 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03445325 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $10,023,861.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

