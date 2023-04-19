FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 227,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 165,261 shares.The stock last traded at $40.36 and had previously closed at $40.50.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 184.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.