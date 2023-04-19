Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 1.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

