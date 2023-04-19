Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Up 39.5% in March

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 344,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Formula One Group Price Performance
FWONA traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 50,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,501. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.09.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
