Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. 47,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

