Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.94.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

