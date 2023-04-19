Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.63 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LYB stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

