Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 412,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

