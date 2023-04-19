FTX Token Price Hits $1.98 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $650.44 million and $57.72 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

