Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 83,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

