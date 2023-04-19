FY2023 Earnings Estimate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $22.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.93%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

