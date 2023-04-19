FY2023 Earnings Forecast for My Size, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for My Size in a report released on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($10.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($9.53) per share.

My Size Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. My Size has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

