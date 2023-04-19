G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIII opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $755.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

