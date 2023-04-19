G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 362,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 150,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.