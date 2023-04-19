Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.45. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 18,937 shares.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

