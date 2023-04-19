Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.71

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.71 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 179.68 ($2.22). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 81,099 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Galliford Try Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.
Galliford Try Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.10), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($522,079.45). Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
