GAM Holding AG Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.97. 605,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,422. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

